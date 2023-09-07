Cape Town on track to avoid prepaid electricity apocalypse

The City of Cape Town has revealed that over 84% of prepaid meters registered in the municipality have already been updated.

All prepaid metering software in South Africa must be updated towards the end of November 2024, when the current software expires.

Those who fail to update their meter by December 2024 will be left without electricity supply.

“The City is making excellent progress with its prepaid electricity meter software upgrade programme,” the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

“More than 65 areas in the metro have already been reached, and approximately 504,000 — or 84% — of prepaid meters have been updated according to plan.”

It added that it aims to reach the remaining areas “in the coming months”.

The City is completing electricity meter updates through a phased rollout, with the latest phase letting homeowners in Grassy Park, Ottery, Pelican Park, and Philippi update their meters between 1 September 2023 and 31 October 2023.

The next phase will open an update window for customers in Gordons Bay, Helderberg, Sir Lowery’s Pass, Somerset West, and Strand from 1 November 2023 to 31 December 2023.

“The City is making especially good progress in comparison to other municipalities across the country,” said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen.

“We look forward to seeing this project come to an end successfully in the next few months.”

Eligible customers will receive two update codes with their prepaid electricity purchases once the update window opens for their specific area.

The City urged residents to be patient and wait until they received the update codes.

“City teams will be on standby in the new areas to assist customers if required,” it said.

The metro is encouraging residents to update their meters themselves by taking the following steps:

Enter the first 20-digit code and wait for it to accept.

Enter the second 20-digit code and wait for it to accept.

Enter the usual 20-digit electricity recharge code.

The expiry date for the current prepaid electricity metering software results from how the system used to generate prepaid voucher codes and protect against fraud was designed.

It relies on a timer that began counting on 1 January 1993 and will run out of digits sometime on 24 November 2024.

Municipal governments have had to step in to assist with the rollout of the updates for fear of households being left without electricity.

The Standard Transfer Specification Association, which is responsible for standardising prepayment technology, created an update mechanism for South Africa’s prepaid electricity system.

The update changes the base date of the token ID from 1993 to 2014, adding 20 years of functionality.