Eskom announces reduced load-shedding

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 05:00 on Friday morning and continue until 16:00.

“Eskom will publish another update on Friday afternoon,” it said.

The state-owned power utility said it could reduce load-shedding due to improved generation capacity and emergency reserves.

“We plead with members of the public to reduce the demand during the evening peak between 17:00 to 21:00,” Eskom said.

Eskom head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said on Tuesday that they expect rotational power cuts to begin decreasing by the end of the week.

Nxumalo explained at the time that several power station units were expected to return to service in days.

He also said Eskom’s reserve levels for its emergency generation — including water for pumped storage dams in the Drakensberg mountains — will be replenished.

As a result of these improvements, Nxumalo said he did not foresee stage 6 would’ve lasted longer than the end of the week.