Eskom announces weekend load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that Stage 5 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, 9 September 2023.

The power utility said it expects further generation recovery over the weekend. As a result, load-shedding will drop to Stage 3 on Saturday morning.

“Due to the recovery of some generation units whilst planned maintenance is still underway, Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented at 05:00 today and will continue until 05:00 on Saturday,” said Eskom.

“Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday.”

“The further reduction in the stages of load-shedding in the coming weekend is due to the expected additional generation recovery, improved emergency generation reserves, and the lower weekend demand,” it added.

Eskom said it would publish a further load-shedding update on Sunday afternoon or as any significant changes occur.

The power utility currently has 5,474MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance and a further 15,895MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power stations was returned to service.”

It added that it faces delays in returning generating units at the Arnot, Kendal, Matla, and Tutuka power stations to service, further contributing to Eskom’s capacity constraints.

The load-shedding schedule from Friday, 8 September, to Sunday, 10 September 2023, is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule from 8 September 2023 Date Day Early morning

(00:00–05:00) Daytime

(05:00—16:00) Evening peak

(16:00–24:00) 8 September Friday Stage 6 Stage 5 Stage 5 9 September Saturday Stage 5 Stage 3 Stage 4 10 September Sunday Stage 4 Stage 1 Stage 4

