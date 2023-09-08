Police arrest eight Eskom workers and truck driver

Nine people were arrested at Eskom’s Kusile power station for coal theft and fraud, the state-owned power utility has announced.

The arrests were made on Thursday, 7 September, and involved eight weighbridge operators employed by Eskom Rotek Industries and a coal truck driver.

Eskom said the suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and its own internal probe supported by Bidvest Protea Coin.

Investigators received information that coal haulers would bypass Kusile power station without offloading the ordered coal.

Following up on the lead revealed that the weighbridge operators would process transactions without the coal hauler entering the power station to offload its load of coal.

However, Kusile power station would be invoiced for the coal ordered yet not received.

Eskom said the suspects were detained at the Phola police station and will be charged and brought before the court.

It said more arrests would follow as the investigations continue.

“The theft of coal is a highly organised criminal activity, and the syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products,” Eskom stated.

Eskom said it continued to lose money due to the misappropriation and adulteration of the critical commodity.

“The arrest of these unscrupulous individuals is a significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom and the country, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Eskom acting general manager for security Botse Sikhwitshi.

Eskom pledged to work with the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure the suspects are successfully prosecuted.

It also said it would help “ensure that a stiff sanction is meted out”, saying that a favourable outcome would deter other would-be offenders.

Now read: South Africa facing penalties from Europe unless it ditches coal