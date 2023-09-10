Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule – Up to Stage 4 power cuts

10 September 2023

Eskom has announced this week’s load-shedding schedule, which will include Stage 4 load-shedding every night from 16:00 until 05:00.

During the day, it will implement a combination of Stage 2 and 3 load-shedding, as indicated below.

Load Shedding - 10-13 September

Eskom said that these levels of load-shedding is necessary as “planned maintenance remains to be a focus area.”

Currently, 5,107MW of capacity is out of service for planned maintenance, while breakdowns account for another 16,646MW of generating capacity that is unavailable.

Over the past 24 hours, no power has been imported from Cahora Bassa due to planned maintenance, while a generating unit at Tutuka has been offline for repairs.

A generating unit at each of Duvha, Kendal, and Kriel, as well as two generating units at Arnot, have been returned to service over the past day.

Now read: Police arrest eight Eskom workers and truck driver

Share your thoughts: Eskom announces this week's load-she…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule – Up to Stage 4 power cuts