Startup gets billions to make lithium battery alternative

The US Department of Energy has provided a loan of nearly $400 million (R7.6 billion) to a startup to scale up production of its zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium models, Popular Science reports.

Eos Energy’s zinc-bromine battery energy storage system (BESS) is used for utility and industrial-scale applications and could potentially provide a cheaper and significantly more sustainable option for supporting renewable power.

The department has estimated that Eos could manufacture 8GWh of storage capacity annually by 2026.

“That is enough to provide electricity to over 300,000 average US homes instantaneously or meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 130,000 homes if fully charged and discharged daily,” the department said.

While Eos already manufactures a zinc-bromine battery, the funding will help further develop its next-generation battery system — the Eos Z3 — which is expected to be more energy-dense and cost-efficient to produce than previous models.

The Eos Z3 will support up to a 100% depth of discharge, won’t degrade based on age, and will be rated for 6,000 charge/discharge cycles before degradation.

Eos also anticipates it can source nearly 100% of the required materials from the United States.

Battery storage systems are seen as a critical component for the future of renewables because energy sources like wind and solar are unpredictable.

They can output more power than required during certain times of day, but also drop low at times when they are most needed. Solar, in particular, is unavailable during evening peak demand.

Lithium-ion is the preferred battery chemistry for energy storage.

However, it requires minerals that are often most commonly available in underdeveloped countries — increasing the cost of transport. They must also be refined into high-purity compounds.

Locally, Eskom is constructing its first BESS project with lithium batteries — which will boast 343MW capacity and 1,449MWh of storage once completed.

The first phase of the project is set to be finished in November 2023, five months behind schedule, while the second phase is expected to be done by December 2024.

The cost of the project will be approximately R11 billion.

