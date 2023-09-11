Eskom increases load-shedding

Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 4 at noon on Monday, 11 September 2023, due to three unit breakdowns and the delay in returning other units to service.

“Due to the failure of generating units at Arnot, Duvha and Grootvlei power stations, as well as the delay in returning generating units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 12:00 today until further notice,” Eskom said.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”

The update comes less than a day after the utility announced it would implement a rotation of stage 3 day-time and stage 4 evening load-shedding on Monday and Tuesday.

The original plan was also to reduce day-time load-shedding to stage 2 by Wednesday.

At that time, Eskom said the load-shedding remained necessary due to a focus on planned maintenance, which stood at 5,107MW of capacity.

The utility had not been receiving any power from the Cahora Bassa dam for at least 24 hours over the weekend.

Normally, Eskom buys 1,150MW of capacity from the plant — roughly equal to the demand shed using one stage of load-shedding.

