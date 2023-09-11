Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 5 load-shedding between 22:00 tonight and 05:00 tomorrow morning.

The state-owned power utility said this is to replenish pumped storage dam levels overnight and to maintain sufficient emergency generation reserves.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated from 05:00 on Tuesday until further notice,” Eskom said.

Eskom increased load-shedding to stage 4 at noon on Monday, 11 September 2023, after three generating units broke down.

The power utility also said there was a delay in returning other units to service.

On Sunday, it had announced plans to implement an alternating schedule of stage 3 and stage 4 power cuts.

It had also hoped to reduce daytime load-shedding to stage 2 by Wednesday.

At that time, Eskom said the load-shedding remained necessary due to a focus on planned maintenance, which stood at 5,107MW of capacity.

The utility had not received any power from the Cahora Bassa dam for at least 24 hours over the weekend.

Normally, Eskom buys 1,150MW of capacity from the plant — roughly equal to the demand shed using one stage of load-shedding.