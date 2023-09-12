Eskom announces stage 5 power cuts as four units go offline

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 5 load-shedding from 10:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

The power utility attributed the need for higher load-shedding to four generating units breaking down overnight.

“Due to the loss of 4 generation units overnight, Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 10:00 until 16:00 today. Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” it said.

The change comes after a brief drop to stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, 11 September, the power utility increased load-shedding to stage 5 at 22:00 and returned to Stage 4 at 05:00 on Tuesday.

At the time, Eskom said it was forced to increase load-shedding to replenish pumped storage dam levels during the night and to ensure it had sufficient emergency generation reserves.

Before that, the power utility upped load-shedding to Stage 4 at noon on Monday, following the breakdown of three generating units.

This was shortly after the power utility announced it would follow an alternating schedule of stage 3 daytime load-shedding and stage 4 over the evening peak and early morning.

Its original plan was to reduce daytime load-shedding to stage 2 by Wednesday.

At that time, Eskom said the load-shedding remained necessary due to a focus on planned maintenance, which stood at 5,107MW of capacity.