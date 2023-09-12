Stage 6 strikes back — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced a return to stage 6 load-shedding during the evening and early morning hours for the rest of the week, with stage 5 running during the daytime slot.

The utility said the increase in load-shedding was required due to the loss of four generating units, the need to replenish its emergency generation reserves, and increased planned maintenance.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,784MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,987MW,” Eskom said.

While three generating units at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were returned to service over the past 24 hours, four generating units at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom added.

Stage 5 load-shedding will continue until 16:00 on Tuesday, after which stage 6 will be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

“This pattern of implementing stage 5 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and stage 6 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 will be repeated daily until Friday morning,” Eskom said.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”

The utility is anticipating evening peak demand will reach 29,542MW and appealed to the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule from Tuesday, 12 September 2023, until the morning of Friday, 15 September 2023.