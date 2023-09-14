Solar power rental vs buying — Prices, benefits, and downsides to consider

South Africans looking for a more affordable way to beat load-shedding can consider renting a solar and backup power system rather than buying one.

Fully-fledged load-shedding protection can cost the average South African household tens or even hundreds of thousands of rands.

Aside from a lower premium than when you buy a system and pay it off over several years, the benefit of a rented system is that you don’t have to tie yourself into a long-term financial commitment.

That makes it more viable for rented properties or households looking for a short-term solution to load-shedding protection.

One popular solar rental company in South Africa is Gosolr.

Gosolr offers five types of solar rental subscription plans for households with different electricity consumption levels — starting from R1,399 and going up to R4,400.

Each package includes an inverter with maximum output ranging from 3.6kW to 12kW, batteries with storage from 5kWh to 10kWh, and solar panels that can provide between 300kWp and 1,800kWp.

Customers can add panels and batteries over and above the base configuration on most packages at an additional monthly fee.

There is also a once-off charge equal to one month’s subscription cost, which covers the installation, certificate of compliance, and municipal registration.

This is substantially less than you would typically pay when installing a purchased system.

Other advantages of using Gosolr’s product are on-call maintenance teams, remote monitoring by Gosolr, and a real-time app for monitoring the system’s performance by the user.

The company also takes responsibility for the replacement of faulty parts.

Many people appear to be happy with Gosolr’s offering.

It holds a 3.5 out of 5 rating from 190 reviews on Google and a 3.46 out of 5 score on Hellopeter, based on 312 reviews.

The table below compares Gosolr’s rental packages with five purchasable systems from Solar Advice, another reputed solar system provider.

Solar rental vs buying Option Solar PV panels Battery storage Inverter capacity and type Monthly production Installation and other costs (once-off) Total monthly price Entry-level — Less than R1,500 Gosolr 6 x 450-460W mono 5kWh 3.6kW hybrid single-phase 300–390kWh R1,399 R1,399 Solar Advice 5 x 455W mono 5.1kWh 5kW hybrid single-phase 375kWh R16,225 R1,769 Difference R370 Medium — R1,500–R3,000 Gosolr 8 x 450-460W mono 5kWh 5kWh hybrid single-phase 300–600kWh R1,740 R1,740 Solar Advice 8 x 455W mono 5.1kWh 5kWh hybrid single-phase 601kWh R18,562 R2,482 Difference R742 Large — R3,000–R5,000 Gosolr 14 x 450-460W mono 10kWh 8kWh hybrid single-phase 600–1,350kWh R2,900 R2,900 Solar Advice 14 x 455W mono 10.2kWh 8kWh hybrid single-phase 1,051kWh R23,235 R3,469 Difference R569 Large 3-phase — R3,000–R5,000 Gosolr 14 x 450-460W mono 10kWh 8kW hybrid 3-phase 600–1,350kWh R3,600 R3,600 Solar Advice 14 x 540W mono 10.2kWh 12kW hybrid 3-phase 1,051kWh R23,235 R4,429 Difference R829 Extra Large — R5,000+ Gosolr 18 x 450-460W mono 15kWh 12kW hybrid 3-phase 1,200–1,800kWh R4,400 R4,400 Solar Advice 18 x 540W mono 15.4kWh 12kW hybrid 3-phase 1,351kWh R26,351 R5,301 Difference R901

Although buying a system that is roughly equivalent to Gosolr’s products will always be more expensive, it is important to emphasise that the system will belong to you after five years.

In addition, the savings on your household electricity bill during the repayment period will help offset some of the monthly cost of the system.

For example, the average 375kWh generated by Solar Advice’s entry-level system would cost an average of R1,171, based on prepaid Block 1 and Block 2 tariffs in the City of Tshwane.

Assuming you could pay the installation and other costs upfront, the monthly premium of R1,769 means you are paying R598 for load-shedding protection.

R598 per month spent over five years works out to R35,880, which would buy you around 31 months’ worth of electricity at today’s rates.

That means your system will have paid for itself in about seven years and 7 months.

However, as the price of Eskom’s electricity is expected to increase further in the next five years, the savings will likely be higher and the return-on-investment period shorter, should you maintain roughly the same consumption.

Rental system users will also benefit from reducing their monthly Eskom bill.

However, any money spent over and above that cost will not go towards owning the system. It will be purely for the benefit of having no load-shedding.

Customers must also keep in mind that the rental fee will escalate by 10% each year.

The Gosolr rental packages also require customers to sign up for a three-year contract.

This can be terminated early for a fee that varies depending on how long of a period is remaining in the contract.

After the initial contract period, customers are given the option to end the agreement and give back the system, renew the rental, or buy the system at reduced cost.