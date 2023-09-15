Eskom reduces load-shedding — credits lower demand, slight generation improvement

Eskom has reduced load-shedding to stage 5 from 06:00 on Friday “until further notice”.

The state-owned power utility said the reduction was possible due to a slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand.

It did not release details about the generating units that have returned to service, saying it would publish another update if any significant changes occurred.

The reduction is some good news after the state-owned power utility warned on Wednesday that it could go beyond stage 6 power cuts unless the public reduced demand during the evening peak.

Eskom also issued its weekly system status report yesterday, including a dismal 52-week load-shedding outlook.

Based on certain assumptions, the outlook forecasts the likelihood of load-shedding each week for the next year under two risk scenarios.

The weekly forecast is colour-coded based on severity, ranging from green to red, with yellow and orange in between.

The outlook under both risk scenarios was completely red for the first time, indicating that Eskom was forecasting permanent load-shedding for at least the next year.