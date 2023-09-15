Eskom reduces load-shedding after replenishing emergency reserves

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to Stage 4 at 14:00 on Friday, 15 September 2023.
Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Saturday, 16 September.
The power utility said improved generation performance and lower demand going into the weekend have allowed it to restore pumped storage dam levels sufficiently.
“Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 14:00 this afternoon and will continue until 05:00 on Saturday,” Eskom said.
“Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Saturday until 16:00, followed by Stage 4 until 05:00 on Sunday.”
The power utility said the same pattern will be followed on Sunday.
Eskom currently has 4,601MW offline for planned maintenance and a further 16,468MW unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden Power Station was taken offline for repairs. In the same period a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kendal and Majuba power stations was returned to service,” it said.
“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit at Matla Power Station has been delayed, further contributing to the current capacity constraints.”
Before its latest update, the power utility had reduced load-shedding to Stage 5 at 06:00 on Friday.
It said the reduction was possible due to a slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand.
The recent reductions in power cuts are a sharp turnaround from Wednesday, when the state-owned power utility asked households to reduce their electricity consumption during the evening peak to avoid load-shedding escalating beyond stage 6.
