Eskom reduces load-shedding after replenishing emergency reserves

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to Stage 4 at 14:00 on Friday, 15 September 2023.

Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Saturday, 16 September.

The power utility said improved generation performance and lower demand going into the weekend have allowed it to restore pumped storage dam levels sufficiently.

“Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 14:00 this afternoon and will continue until 05:00 on Saturday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Saturday until 16:00, followed by Stage 4 until 05:00 on Sunday.”

The power utility said the same pattern will be followed on Sunday.

Eskom currently has 4,601MW offline for planned maintenance and a further 16,468MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden Power Station was taken offline for repairs. In the same period a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kendal and Majuba power stations was returned to service,” it said.

“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit at Matla Power Station has been delayed, further contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

Before its latest update, the power utility had reduced load-shedding to Stage 5 at 06:00 on Friday.

It said the reduction was possible due to a slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand.

The recent reductions in power cuts are a sharp turnaround from Wednesday, when the state-owned power utility asked households to reduce their electricity consumption during the evening peak to avoid load-shedding escalating beyond stage 6.

Now read: German experts finish report that could determine future of Eskom coal power plants