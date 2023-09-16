Eskom suspends load-shedding for five hours

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding from 11:00 until 16:00 on Saturday, 16 September 2023.

Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented until 05:00 on Sunday.

“Due to further improvement in generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from 11:00 today until 16:00. Stage 3 load-shedding will resume from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Sunday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.”

The state-owned power utility said it would publish an update if significant changes occur.

Announced on Friday, 15 September, the previously communicated load-shedding schedule is a rotation between Stage 4 load-shedding in the evenings and Stage 2 during the day.

Before the announcement, Eskom had reduced load-shedding to Stage 5 at 06:00 on Friday, following continuous Stage 6 — the highest level implemented so far this year.

Eskom’s recent reductions in power cuts are a sharp turnaround from Wednesday, when the power utility asked households to reduce their consumption during the evening peak to avoid load-shedding escalating beyond stage 6.

“Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters,” it said.