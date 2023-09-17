Eskom board to probe acting CEO’s role in R250-million Fidelity contract

Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim allegedly authorised a special request from the power utility’s head of security, Karen Pillay, to pay Fidelity invoices relating to an alleged R250-million security contract, City Press reports.

While the contract’s value is widely reported to be R500 million, Fidelity has stated that it amounted to R250 million.

Subsequent reports also indicate that Eskom ultimately paid Fidelity R250 million — not R500 million.

According to the City Press report, Cassim’s request resulted in R250 million being paid to Fidelity Services Group over three months. Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer allegedly supported the request.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) described the reasoning behind the contract as a “self-created emergency” that resulted in the manipulation of Public Finance Management Act procedures.

“It therefore goes without saying that Cassim must be held liable for the damage incurred as a result of the mismanagement of public funds, especially since it’s ultimately resulted in bad financial statements of the state-owned enterprise,” City Press quoted the SIU as saying.

“That’s tantamount to fraud and racketeering.”

Earlier this year, leaked WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged between Pillay and a service provider appeared to reveal a plot to intentionally cause breakdowns at Eskom power stations.

It is alleged that this created a crisis requiring investigations, which would then be awarded to the service provider.

However, it is also important to note that Eskom had suffered attacks during an unlawful strike near the time the contract was awarded.

These attacks included violent protests at various power stations across the country and acts of intimidation at employees’ homes.

This was following a wage dispute with unions in June 2022.

The attacks on employees’ homes and Eskom property got so bad that the power utility held a media briefing where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan shared pictures of employees’ homes and cars being fire-bombed and tyres slashed.

The Eskom board suspended Pillay in June 2023 to “allow space for the investigation on allegations levelled against her to continue unhindered”.

Eskom didn’t provide details on which allegations were being probed at the time of her suspension. However, the allegations surround her alleged involvement in channelling the security contract to Fidelity.

Rival security service provider NSA Global said Pillay approached it to develop an emergency security contract, which was then funnelled to Fidelity.

Set for a period of three months, the contract with Fidelity totalled R500 million. However, NSA Global said it only should have cost R30 million.

Eskom and NSA Global officials confirmed the exchange of emails between them, in which NSA Global said it had been “blindsided” by Pillay’s decision to award the contract to Fidelity.

News of the R500 million contract first surfaced in May 2023, with initial reports stating that its scope included providing security and collecting intelligence on Eskom infrastructure across South Africa.

In June 2023, Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed that the company was awarded a three-month emergency contract with Eskom.

However, Fidelity distanced itself from former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s private intelligence gathering operation by disputing that intelligence gathering was part of the contract.

The security services company didn’t deny supplying Eskom with 400 armed guards. It confirmed that aerial surveillance, response services and support, and armoured surveillance and response vehicles formed part of the package.

Bartmann said it comprised a national deployment to cover Eskom’s generation and transmission assets.

“During this period, Fidelity Services Group, together with other service providers, were already supplying other services to Eskom, in support of their National Wage dispute,” Bartmann added.

