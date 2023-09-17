Eskom publishes load-shedding schedule for the week — here is the timetable

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 17 September 2023, until the same time on Monday, 18 September.

After that, load-shedding will increase to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday, 19 September. The power utility had previously planned to implement Stage 3 on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to further improvement in generation capacity, Stage 2 load-shedding (previously communicated Stage 3 load-shedding) will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00.”

The power utility said the same pattern will be repeated until further notice.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” it added.

Eskom’s announcement follows a suspension of load-shedding from 22:00 on Saturday, 16 September, until 16:00 on Sunday.

It attributed the decision to improvements in its generation capacity.

The power utility also suspended load-shedding for five hours from 11:00 until 16:00 on Saturday.

The load-shedding schedule from Sunday, 17 September, until further notice is provided in the table below.