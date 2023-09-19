Eskom’s true load-shedding stages in August and September

Eskom regularly implemented one higher stage of load-shedding than it declared during peak electricity demand periods in August and September 2023.

That is according to MyBroadband’s analysis of the utility’s official peak demand statistics shared on Twitter (now X).

Over the past few years, energy experts and former executives have often accused Eskom of implementing higher stages of load-shedding than it officially declared to the public.

The late energy analyst Ted Blom accused Eskom of hiding the amount of load-shedding it had implemented on multiple occasions and even secretly implementing load-shedding, dating as far back as 2001.

In October 2021, Blom said that Eskom had been understating the level of load-shedding implemented on “just about every night” for the last two years. Eskom regularly repudiated Blom’s allegations.

According to Eskom’s own definitions of load-shedding, as published on its website and in numerous documents and infographics that are generally available, each stage allows up to 1,000MW of demand to be shed from the grid.

It was only after former Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsha’s effort to provide more transparency around load-shedding that news publications could see the discrepancies in the declared and actual load-shedding stages for themselves.

Mantshantsha started publishing the daily peak demand statistics on Twitter in 2022.

In February 2023, Daily Investor noticed that Eskom had implemented stage 7 and stage 8 load-shedding on two evenings when it had only declared stage 6.

Since then, the utility has repeatedly exceeded the upper limit of load-shedding allowed under each declared stage.

In August 2023, there were 12 days on which Eskom had declared either stage 3 or stage 4 load-shedding but implemented stage 4 and stage 5 load-shedding, respectively.

In addition, Eskom did not publish peak demand statistics for 6 out of the 31 days in August 2023.

Similarly, in September 2023, Eskom has exceeded the stage definitions several times and not published peak demand statistics on four days so far.

The table below shows Eskom’s demand, availability, and load-shedding statistics over peak evening electricity periods in August 2023

Eskom peak demand, availability, and load-shedding in August 2023 Day and date Eskom

availability Peak demand Demand cut

through load-shedding Declared load-shedding stage Actual stage per Eskom defintions Tue, 1 August 28,693MW 33,424MW 4,519MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Wed, 2 August 29,721MW 33,132MW 4,418MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Thu, 3 August 28,719MW 31,386MW 4,289MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Fri, 4 August 27,434MW 30,255MW 2,992MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 5 August 27,957MW 29970MW 2,849MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sun, 6 August Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Mon, 7 August 28,995MW 31,211MW 4,343MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Tue, 8 August 27,517MW 28,980MW 3,040MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 9 August 27,177MW 30,299MW 2,996MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Thu, 10 August 27,432MW 31,088MW 3,192MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Fri, 11 August 26,591MW 3,069MW 2,882MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 12 August Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Sun, 13 August 27,924MW 29,001MW 2,984MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Mon, 14 August 28,207MW 30,202MW 3,189MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 15 August 27,760MW 29,705MW 3057MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 16 August 29,290MW 29,953MW 3,038MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 17 August Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Fri, 18 August 26,963MW 29,528MW 2,986MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 19 August Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Sun, 20 August 27,005MW 28,626MW 2,920MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Mon, 21 August 26,941MW 28,373MW 3,037MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 22 August 28,000MW 28,331MW 3,052MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Wed, 23 August 27,163MW 29,204MW 3,026MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 24 August 28,780MW 29,044MW 2,987MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Fri, 25 August 27,226MW 25,734MW 2,661MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 26 August 25,817MW 28,108MW 2,882MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sun, 27 August Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Mon, 28 August 27,333MW 29,342MW 2,992MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Tue, 29 August 26,151MW 29,851MW 4,036MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Wed, 30 August Not shared Stage 4 Unknown Thu, 31 August 26,884MW 28,555MW 3,861MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Fri, 1 Sep Not shared Stage 4 Unknown Sat, 2 Sep 24,804MW 28,448MW 3,664MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Sun, 3 Sep 24,825 MW 28,568MW 4,544 MW Stage 5 Stage 5 Mon, 4 Sep 25,334MW 30,353MW 5,067MW Stage 5 Stage 6 Tue, 5 Sep 24,497 MW 30,758MW 5,991MW Stage 6 Stage 6 Wed, 6 Sep 25,001MW 31,660MW 6,369MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Thu, 7 Sep 26,509MW 32,285 MW 6,369 MW Stage 6

(+ Load curtailment stage 1 & stage 2) Stage 6 + Load curtailment Fri, 8 Sep 26,089MW 30,137MW 5,050MW Stage 5 Stage 6 Sat, 9 Sep 26,367 MW 26,428 MW 3,463MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Sun, 10 Sep 24,044 MW 26,428 MW 3,510MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Mon, 11 Sep Not shared Stage 4 Unknown Tue, 12 Sep 26,709MW 33,423MW 6,362MW Stage 6

(+ Stage 4 load curtailment) Stage 6 + Load curtailment Wed, 13 Sep Not shared Stage 4 Unknown Thu, 14 Sep 26,726MW 31,902MW 6,450MW Stage 6

(+ Load curtailment stage 1 & stage 2) Stage 6 + Load curtailment Fri, 15 Sep 26,534MW 27,842MW 3,885MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Sat, 16 Sep Not shared Stage 3 Unknown Sun, 17 Sep 28,230MW 28,613MW 1,901MW Stage 2 Stage 2 Mon, 18 Sep 31,495MW 30,893MW 3,309MW Stage 3 Stage 4

Eskom has repeatedly denied that it implemented load-shedding higher than the communicated stages and attributed the differences to demand cut through load curtailment of heavy energy users — like smelters.

However, that does not explain instances where Eskom showed it exceeded the upper limit of each stage and did not mention it implemented load curtailment.

In either event, it did not make provision for load curtailment as a separate mechanism in its communication to the public.

National Rationalised Specifications (NRS) Association of South Africa chairman Vally Padayachee has given another explanation for the discrepancies — Eskom never followed its own rules for load-shedding.

Padayachee recently told eNCA that the utility never used its widely distributed guidelines or definition of 1,000MW-per-stage for load-shedding and typically cut between 800MW and 1,200MW per stage.

This is because the true definitions of load-shedding stages are expressed as a percentage of demand cut, not a fixed amount.

Eskom’s load-shedding schedules are set for a change soon if the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) adopts the latest draft document that defines the practice.

The NRS 048-9 Electricity Supply – Quality of Supply: Code of Practice – Load reduction practices, system restoration practices, and critical load and essential load requirements under system emergencies was recently published for public comment.

Under the proposed schedules, which go up to stage 16, each stage of load-shedding will allow for a reduction of 5% in demand.

This will theoretically allow for more power to be cut from the grid under each stage of load-shedding.

For example, stage 1 will allow for anywhere between 1,150MW and 1,600MW to be cut from the grid, depending on the demand at the time.

Whereas stage 6 load-shedding currently only officially allows Eskom to reduce demand by 6,000MW, the new stage 6 will allow for shedding between 6,900MW and 9,600MW.

In the worst-case stage 16 scenario, it is being proposed that Eskom can cut 80% of demand from the grid, which would work out to between 18,400MW and 25,600MW.

The full NRS 048-9 Electricity Supply document is available on Nersa’s website or can be downloaded here. Submissions on the document can be sent to Nersa until 22 September 2023.

The table below outlines the proposed reductions in load under each load-shedding stage for general and load curtailment customers.

Stage Reduction through load-shedding Reduction through load curtailment Low demand scenario: High demand scenario: 23,000-24,000MW 30,000-32,000MW load 1 5% of demand 10% reduction in normal demand profile 1,150–1,200MW 1,500–1,600MW 2 10% of demand 10% reduction in normal demand profile 2,300–2,400MW 3,000–3,200MW 3 15% of demand 15% reduction in normal demand profile 3,450–3,600MW 4,500–4,800MW 4 20% of demand 20% reduction in normal demand profile 4,600–4,800MW 6,000–6,400MW 5 25% of demand 30% reduction in normal demand profile 5,750–6,000MW 7,500–8,000MW 6 30% of demand 30% reduction in normal demand profile 6,900MW–7,200MW 9,000–9,600MW 7 35% of demand 40% reduction in normal demand profile 8,050–8,400MW 10,500–11,200MW 8 40% of demand 40% reduction in normal demand profile 9,200–9,600MW 12,000–12,800MW 9 45% of demand 50% reduction in normal demand profile 10,350–10,800MW 13,500–14,400MW 10 50% of demand 50% reduction in normal demand profile 11,500–12,000MW 15,000–16,000MW 11 55% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 12,650–13,200MW 16,500–17,600MW 12 60% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 13,800–14,400MW 18,000–19,200MW 13 65% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 14,950–15,600MW 10,725–20,800MW 14 70% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 16,100–16,800MW 21,000–22,400MW 15 75% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 17,250–18,000MW 22,500–24,000MW 16 80% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 18,400–19,200MW 24,000–25,600MW

