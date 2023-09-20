Eskom has announced that it suspended load-shedding at midnight and expects to implement power cuts again from 16:00 on Wednesday.

“Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday, followed by stage 1 load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00,” it stated.

The power utility said it was able to reduce the level of power cuts due to sustained improvement in generation capacity.

Its announcement on Wednesday morning comes after Eskom was able to suspend load-shedding between midnight and 05:00 and Tuesday, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.

Stage 3 load-shedding resumed at 16:00, which Eskom had planned to keep in effect until 05:00 this morning.

Eskom said yesterday that its breakdowns had improved to 13,577MW of generation capacity unavailable.

Breakdowns had been over 16,000MW earlier in the month when the power utility started implementing regular stage 6 power cuts.

Eskom has not published its peak demand statistics for Tuesday yet.

However, it reported that it had 31,495MW available during Monday’s evening peak, which happened at 18:41.

Total demand was 30,893MW, and Eskom said it had shed 3,309MW of load from the grid.

As a result of the improved performance, Eskom reported that it had not burned any diesel at its open-cycle gas turbines during the peak.

The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding plans for Wednesday and Thursday.