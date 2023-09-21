Eskom suspends load-shedding for 13 hours — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it suspended load-shedding at 02:30 on Thursday and expects to implement power cuts again from 16:00.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Friday,” the state-owned power utility said.

It said it could suspend load-shedding due to improved generation capacity and reduced breakdowns.

Unplanned losses stood at 13,501MW in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Breakdowns had been over 16,000MW earlier in the month when the power utility started implementing regular stage 6 power cuts.

Eskom’s announcement comes after it was able to suspend load-shedding between midnight and 16:00 yesterday.

On Tuesday it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.

Stage 3 load-shedding resumed at 16:00 on both days, which Eskom had planned to keep in effect until 05:00 the following morning.

Eskom’s peak demand statistics for Wednesday, 20 September, reveal a slight deterioration in performance as the power utility had to use four diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines.

The power utility had 27,668 MW available over the evening peak at 18:27, with a total demand of 29,988 MW.

It had shed 3,266 MW of load from the grid at peak.

The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding plans for Thursday.