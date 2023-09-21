Eskom announces Friday load-shedding

Eskom has announced that there will be no reprieve from load-shedding on Friday.

“Due to the anticipated planned maintenance to address minor generation defects, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Friday,” the state-owned power utility said.

This will be followed by stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday.

Eskom said it would issue an update on Friday regarding the load-shedding outlook for the long weekend.

For the past several days, Eskom has suspended load-shedding for at least a few hours during the day.

On Tuesday it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.

Yesterday load-shedding was suspended from midnight to 16:00, and today it suspended load-shedding at 02:30 until 16:00.

Breakdowns stood at 13,501MW of unavailable capacity this morning.

The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding schedule for Thursday and Friday.

Load-shedding for 21–23 September 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 21 September Thursday Suspended (from 02:30) Stage 3 22 September Friday 1 2 23 September Saturday TBD TBD

