Eskom announces Friday load-shedding

Eskom has announced that there will be no reprieve from load-shedding on Friday.
“Due to the anticipated planned maintenance to address minor generation defects, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Friday,” the state-owned power utility said.
This will be followed by stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday.
Eskom said it would issue an update on Friday regarding the load-shedding outlook for the long weekend.
For the past several days, Eskom has suspended load-shedding for at least a few hours during the day.
On Tuesday it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.
Yesterday load-shedding was suspended from midnight to 16:00, and today it suspended load-shedding at 02:30 until 16:00.
Breakdowns stood at 13,501MW of unavailable capacity this morning.
The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding schedule for Thursday and Friday.
|Load-shedding for 21–23 September 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|21 September
|Thursday
|Suspended (from 02:30)
|Stage 3
|22 September
|Friday
|1
|2
|23 September
|Saturday
|TBD
|TBD
