Eskom changes Friday load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding at 10:00 on Friday, resuming again at 16:00 with stage 2 power cuts until Saturday morning.

This is owing to reduced demand and breakdowns averaging 13,445MW of generation capacity, the state-owned power utility said.

“Eskom will communicate the outlook for the long weekend in the afternoon,” it said.

For the past several days, Eskom has suspended load-shedding for at least a few hours during the day.

On Tuesday it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.

Wednesday load-shedding was suspended from midnight to 16:00, and on Thursday it suspended load-shedding from 02:30 until 16:00.

Eskom planned to implement stage 1 load-shedding throughout the day on Friday, but will now give South Africa a six-hour reprieve.

The table below summarises Eskom’s amended load-shedding schedule.

Load-shedding for 21–23 September 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 21 September Thursday Suspended (from 02:30) Stage 3 22 September Friday Stage 1

(Suspended at 10:00) Stage 2 23 September Saturday TBD TBD

