Eskom changes Friday load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding at 10:00 on Friday, resuming again at 16:00 with stage 2 power cuts until Saturday morning.
This is owing to reduced demand and breakdowns averaging 13,445MW of generation capacity, the state-owned power utility said.
“Eskom will communicate the outlook for the long weekend in the afternoon,” it said.
For the past several days, Eskom has suspended load-shedding for at least a few hours during the day.
On Tuesday it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00, then again from 09:00 to 16:00.
Wednesday load-shedding was suspended from midnight to 16:00, and on Thursday it suspended load-shedding from 02:30 until 16:00.
Eskom planned to implement stage 1 load-shedding throughout the day on Friday, but will now give South Africa a six-hour reprieve.
The table below summarises Eskom’s amended load-shedding schedule.
|Load-shedding for 21–23 September 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|21 September
|Thursday
|Suspended (from 02:30)
|Stage 3
|22 September
|Friday
|Stage 1
(Suspended at 10:00)
|Stage 2
|23 September
|Saturday
|TBD
|TBD
