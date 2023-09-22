Good news for weekend load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding for most of the long weekend due to sustained improved generation performance and low weekend demand.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Friday, 22 September 2023, until 05:00 on Saturday. After that, Eskom will suspend load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday, 26 September.

“Due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the long weekend, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Saturday,” said Eskom.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended over the long weekend and will resume at Stage 1 from 05:00 on Tuesday.”

The power utility says it will address minor defects on some of its generating units through planned maintenance. It added that it will monitor the power system closely and communicate any load-shedding changes if required.

It currently has 5,731MW offline for planned maintenance, with a further 14,364MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit at Kendal Power Station has been delayed, further contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

The suspension of load-shedding over the weekend comes despite a significant increase in breakdowns since Friday morning.

The power utility said breakdowns averaged 13,445MW. However, its latest statement shows an almost 1,000MW increase in breakdowns.

Now read: Critical Eskom transmission expansion plan heading to cabinet in October