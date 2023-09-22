Breakthrough after 3.5-tonne Eskom coal theft – 3 arrests made

Eskom has confirmed that three arrests were made yesterday for fraud and theft of coal.

This followed a situation on 25 August where a truck loaded with 34,900kg (3.49 tonnes) of coal diverted from its route to an illegal coal yard.

The driver allegedly offloaded the coal at this location, yet when questioned about the situation, the driver claimed that he had delivered the coal to Majuba Power Station.

He was also able to produce a weighbridge ticket that was allegedly issued at Majuba’s weighbridge.

According to Eskom, further investigations found that the truck had never entered the power station on the day in question, and the weighbridge ticket was fraudulently created by two weighbridge clerks.

Both the driver and the two weighbridge clerks were arrested and detained at the Blinkpan Police Station, before being granted R2,000 bail.

They will appear in court again on 6 October.

“Arrests like these demonstrate Eskom’s resolve to work together with the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Botse Sikhwitshi, Acting General Manager for Security at Eskom.

“The arrests are a result of persistent and excellent work by Eskom’s security team, in partnership with the South African Police Service, who are working tirelessly to identify and disrupt the criminal networks.”