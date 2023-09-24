Load-shedding is back

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 20:00 on Sunday, 24 September, until further notice.

The power utility had previously stated that there would be no load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday, 26 September.

However, three generating units have since failed, which has forced Eskom’s hand.

Furthermore, Eskom said it has been unable to replenish the pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the upcoming week.

The power utility will keep South Africans updated if any significant changes occur.