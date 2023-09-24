Load-shedding is back

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 20:00 on Sunday, 24 September, until further notice.
The power utility had previously stated that there would be no load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday, 26 September.
However, three generating units have since failed, which has forced Eskom’s hand.
Furthermore, Eskom said it has been unable to replenish the pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the upcoming week.
The power utility will keep South Africans updated if any significant changes occur.
24 September 2023:
In the past 24 hours we have had failures of 3 generating units. We have been unable to replenish the pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead. Therefore, Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 20:00 tonight until…
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 24, 2023
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.