Eskom suspends load-shedding in flood-affected areas

Eskom has announced that it has suspended load-shedding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas.

This follows intense rainfall and flooding in these regions, which has caused “widespread damage to electricity infrastructure.”

“Loadshedding will be suspended with immediate effect in these areas to ensure that the technical teams restore the supply of electricity safely,” said Eskom.

The rest of the country will continue to experience Stage 3 load-shedding until further notice, said the power utility.

This follows the power utility going back on its promise to cancel load-shedding for the long weekend – owing to the failure of three generation units.