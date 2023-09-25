Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule

Eskom has announced the load-shedding schedule for the rest of this week.

As part of this new schedule, Stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday.

Thereafter, the load-shedding schedule will switch to the following daily schedule until further notice:

05:00 to 16:00 – Stage 2

16:00 to 05:00 – Stage 3

The power utility added that breakdowns currently amount to 15,984MW of generation capacity.

Furthermore, it expects to return six generation units to service tomorrow.

Earlier today, Eskom clarified that it is suspending load-shedding in coastal areas affected by flooding.