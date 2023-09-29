Eskom reduces power cuts for the weekend — here is the timetable

Eskom will suspend load-shedding for 22 hours during daytime hours over the weekend, while stage 2 and stage 3 power cuts will be implemented during the evenings and early mornings.

Eskom said the reduction in load-shedding was possible due to the improved generation performance and an anticipated lowering in demand over the weekend.

“As previously communicated, stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday,” Eskom said.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended between 05:00 and 16:00 on Saturday. The same will be the case between those hours on Sunday.

To account for the evening peak demand periods, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.

At the time of its statement, Eskom said that breakdowns were at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5,388MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs,” Eskom stated.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.”

Eskom forecasted that the load for the evening peak period on Friday would be 27,606MW and appealed to members of the public to lower their consumption to help reduce the required level of load-shedding.

The table below summarises the planned load-shedding schedule for the weekend.

Load-shedding for 29 September to 1 October 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 29 September Friday Stage 2 Stage 3 30 September Saturday Suspended Stage 2 1 October Sunday Suspended Stage 2

Now read: Rectron installing monster 1MW battery storage system at head office