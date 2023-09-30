Eskom extends load-shedding break

Eskom will no longer implement stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The utility instead plans to continue suspending load-shedding until 16:00 on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday, 2 October 2023, as previously communicated.

Eskom said the continued suspension was a result of lower-than-anticipated demand and sustained improved generation performance.

The utility said it would communicate should any significant changes occur.

According to its recent State of the System update, Eskom expects it will be able to keep the highest level of load-shedding at stage 4 until the end of March 2024.

The improvement is due primarily to the planned return to service of three generating units at Kusile during October and November, and the first synchronisation of a fourth unit at the same plant in December.

Nevertheless, the utility anticipates that it will have to implement load-shedding on at least 116 days between September 2023 and March 2024, if it is able to keep unplanned breakdowns at around 14,500MW or less.

