Eskom updates load-shedding schedule — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced it will again suspend day-time load-shedding over the next two days while implementing stage 2 power cuts during the evenings and early mornings.
“As anticipated, with breakdowns at an improved 12,983MW of generation capacity and evening peak demand forecast at 28,382 MW, load-shedding will continue to be suspended until 16:00 today [Monday],” Eskom said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday.”
Between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding again.
Eskom said the rotation of suspended day-time load-shedding and stage 2 over the evening would be repeated until Wednesday.
“Eskom will provide another update on Wednesday or should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.
The current suspension of load-shedding that started at 05:00 on Saturday, 30 September 2023, is the longest period without the rotational power cuts since September 2022.
The table below shows Eskom’s preliminary load-shedding schedule for the next few days.
|Load-shedding for 2 to 4 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|2 October
|Monday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|3 October
|Tuesday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|4 October
|Wednesday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.