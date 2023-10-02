Eskom updates load-shedding schedule — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced it will again suspend day-time load-shedding over the next two days while implementing stage 2 power cuts during the evenings and early mornings.

“As anticipated, with breakdowns at an improved 12,983MW of generation capacity and evening peak demand forecast at 28,382 MW, load-shedding will continue to be suspended until 16:00 today [Monday],” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday.”

Between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding again.

Eskom said the rotation of suspended day-time load-shedding and stage 2 over the evening would be repeated until Wednesday.

“Eskom will provide another update on Wednesday or should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.

The current suspension of load-shedding that started at 05:00 on Saturday, 30 September 2023, is the longest period without the rotational power cuts since September 2022.

The table below shows Eskom’s preliminary load-shedding schedule for the next few days.

Load-shedding for 2 to 4 October 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 2 October Monday Suspended Stage 2 3 October Tuesday Suspended Stage 2 4 October Wednesday Suspended Stage 2

