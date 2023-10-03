What’s Next — Prasanth Seevnarayan on what sets Honeywell solar panels apart

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Prasanth Seevnarayan — CEO of One World Communication — discusses how One World Communication, ARTSolar, and Honeywell have partnered to manufacture solar panels in South Africa.

A visionary South African entrepreneur, Seevnarayan has founded and led many successful businesses across several industries.

He began his journey as the founder of iTalk Cellular in Durban, where he grew the business into a major South African player.

Seevnarayan now serves as the CEO of Lyax Bedding and One World Communication, and leverages his business experience and leadership abilities to ensure that both companies remain industry leaders.

The interview

In this interview, Seevnarayan discusses how a partnership between One World Communication, ARTSolar, and Honeywell will enable the trio to manufacture Honeywell solar panels locally.

He details One World Communication’s role in the partnership, before explaining what sets Honeywell solar panels apart from competing products.

Seevnarayan also unpacks how Honeywell audits its solar panel producers, and reveals the capabilities of ARTSolar’s local solar panel factory.

He concludes the interview by emphasising the importance of producing solar panels in South Africa to ensure energy security.

Watch the full interview with Prasanth Seevnarayan below.