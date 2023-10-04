Eskom calls out Pretoria and East Rand municipalities over R4.7 billion debt

Eskom has revealed that the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekurhuleni owe the power utility a combined R4.7 billion.

The City of Tshwane holds a significantly higher portion of the debt at R3.2 billion, while the City of Ekurhuleni owes R1.5 billion.

The state-owned power utility described the payment patterns of the municipalities as having “deteriorated to concerning levels”.

It added that the lack of payment threatens Eskom’s liquidity, financial performance, and sustainability.

“The erratic payments by the CoT [City of Tshwane] dating back to 2022 are alarming; also of serious concern is the entrenched practice by the CoE [City of Ekurhuleni] of settling its account late over the past six months,” said Eskom.

“Despite all the avenues that Eskom has explored to recover what is due to the organisation, both municipalities have failed to fully honour their payments and to comply with their electricity supply agreements.”

The state-owned power utility hasn’t been shy about calling out non-paying municipalities, particularly the City of Tshwane.

In June 2023, Eskom threatened to take Tshwane to court after it failed to pay a R1.9-billion power bill on time.

Before that, in August 2022, Eskom threatened to cut power to the City of Tshwane over an outstanding bill of R1.6 billion.

The utility said it considered disconnecting the metro as one of the “necessary steps to secure the outstanding payment”.

“The CoT is in breach of the electricity supply agreement which it holds with Eskom by failing to pay the R1.6 billion which was due and payable on 17 August 2022,” said Eskom.

It noted that the City of Tshwane had paid R68 million of the debt at the time, but added that it “did little to dent the massive outstanding balance on its electricity account”.

Eskom had also berated the City of Tshwane regarding an unpaid bill of R878 million that was due on 17 June 2022.

In a press release, the power utility noted that the City of Tshwane is the only one of eight metropolitan municipalities in the country with “erratic” payments.

Tshwane’s government has said in the past that Eskom’s public statements have not been in good faith as the power utility was aware of the metro’s financial situation, and that they were in negotiations.

However, its bill has now ballooned to around double what Eskom had raked it for last August.