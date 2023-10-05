Good news for solar jobs in South Africa

There has been a big increase in demand for workers in the green energy sector — including the solar power industry — in South Africa over the past few years, according to data analysed by CareerJunction.

The recruitment platform’s latest Employment Insights Report focused on the green energy jobs sector.

CareerJunction said an increasing number of “green jobs” were being advertised on its platform.

“Over the last three years, demand for energy professionals has increased by over 200%,” CareerJunction said. “Since 2021, vacancies for green energy professionals have doubled.”

The momentum is yet to taper off, with 2023 seeing the highest number of vacancies for green energy jobs to date.

The rise of green energy jobs bears testament to South Africa’s resilience and hope to overcome the country’s energy crisis.

In addition, green energy jobs demonstrate the move away from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

The graph below shows the increases in job vacancies in the green energy sector from August 2019 to August 2023.

The most common jobs in green energy are in the field of engineering — with electrical, mechanical, and chemical positions represented.

The most in-demand roles in the sector are as follows:

Design Engineer (Solar)

Solar Electrical Engineer

Technical Engineer — Renewable Energy

Technical Solar Engineer

Estimations Engineer — Renewable Energy

Technical Support Specialist (Solar)

The Building and Construction field also contributes green energy roles — primarily solar installation electricians and solar electricians.

In addition, sales professionals are required to help solar business thrive.

CareerJunction observed that the following roles in this field are becoming more in demand:

Technical Sales Executive — Renewable Energy

Solar Sales Representative

External Sales Engineer (Solar)

How much solar power workers get paid

CareerJunction also compared the advertised salaries of roles in the green energy sector with similar jobs in other industries.

The salaries of solar power engineers and electricians typically correlate with those of general electrical designers and engineers.

Solar design engineer positions typically advertised salaries between R32,183 and R42,708.

The lower end of that scale is higher than the advertised salary of electrical design engineers (R27,167), while the upper end was slightly lower (R42,857).

Advertised salaries for solar electrician positions were less than regular electricians — ranging from R21,633 to R25,426, compared to R22,549–R29,928.

However, the salaries of solar salespeople tend to be higher than those of salespeople in other industries — both at the management and general levels.

Whereas the typical sales manager’s advertised salary ranged from R35,404 to R44,819, solar sales manager jobs were available with salaries between R38,333 and R51,389.

The infographic below shows how salaries in solar-specific roles compare with those positions on the general market.

Now read: All 51 solar farms providing power to South Africa