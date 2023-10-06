Affordable inverter trollies and power stations to survive Stage 4 and Stag 6 load-shedding

Eskom’s latest state of the system briefing revealed that it anticipates regular stage 4 load-shedding during the summer months, with the worst-case scenario provisioning for load-shedding up to stage 7.

South Africans have experienced regular stage 6 load-shedding for the past year, with the situation improving slightly in recent weeks.

However, there is no end in sight to rotational power cuts, despite contradictory statements from government officials about when load-shedding will end.

Eskom held a state of the system briefing on Wednesday, 27 September 2023, to provide South Africans with a load-shedding outlook for the period from September 2023 to March 2024.

In its best-case forecast, it anticipates between 11 and 19 days of load-shedding per month will be necessary during spring and summer.

However, the worst-case scenario could see South Africans suffer through up to stage 7 load-shedding for 211 of the 213 forecasted days.

The power utility uses three unplanned load loss scenarios to establish its load-shedding forecast:

Best-case scenario — assumes a load loss of 14,500MW.

Medium-risk scenario — assumes a load loss of 16,000MW.

Worst-case scenario — assumes a load loss of 17,500MW

The best-case scenario will require 116 days of load-shedding to be implemented over the period, with stage 4 commonly in effect.

The medium-risk outlook will see Eskom commonly implement stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding for 187 of the 213 days.

Under the worst-case scenario, the power utility will implement regular stage 6 load-shedding, with a maximum of stage 7, for 211 of the 213 days.

The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding outlook for the summer 2023/2024 period.

Politicians such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile, and others continue to push the narrative that load-shedding will be a thing of the past by 2024.

In May, Ramaphosa promised that South Africans could expect the severity of load-shedding to reduce in the short term and that the end of load-shedding would soon be in sight.

He doubled down on this promise in August, saying government’s work to fix Eskom is going well and that load-shedding will end by 2024.

“Energy has been a great drawback to us, but we are working on it, and we are certain that by 2024, the energy crisis will be over,” Ramaphosa said.

However, energy experts have dismissed this as election talk, saying that there is no end in sight for Eskom load-shedding.

Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence, said that Ramaphosa’s words are those of a politician and not a president.

“This is the type of election talk — with big promises and bold statements — that we have become used to,” he said. “I would have hoped that the President learned from past experience not to make bold and ill-informed statements.”

“The President needs to be very careful about listening to his advisors. We need to be cautious and conservative in our expectations,” Yelland added.

Inverter trolleys and power stations to survive stage 4 and 6 load-shedding

With the load-shedding outlook looking bleak and no end to load-shedding in sight, MyBroadband found affordable power trolleys and portable power stations to help South Africans survive Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts.

Before deciding on a backup power system, it is important to consider your requirements so you are not left in the dark with hours of load-shedding left. Consider the following aspects:

What do you plan on running with the backup power solution?

For how long does it need to power the appliances/devices?

How quickly will it need to recharge?

What battery type is best?

We used a hypothetical scenario where someone wants to power a TV, decoder, router, and a few lights. Typically, this kind of setup will draw approximately 120W, but we increased this to 150W to be safe.

This is because power draw will vary based on the brand of an appliance or device.

Under stage 4 load-shedding, the longest scheduled outages are two-and-a-half hours, while stage 6 can see outages of up to 4.5 hours. The formula to determine the watt-hour (Wh) requirements of the backup power solution is as follows:

Wh = draw (W) * time (hours) Stage 4: Wh = 150W * 2.5hours = 375Wh Stage 6: Wh = 150W *4.5hours = 675Wh

However, this isn’t the end of the calculation. The battery technology determines the depth to which the system can discharge it.

Lithium-ion batteries, while more expensive than their lead-acid counterparts, come highly recommended due to their significantly deeper depth of discharge (D0D). They also charge faster than lead-acid batteries.

Discharging lead-acid batteries below 50% isn’t advised, as it can hamper their capacity and lifespan.

Therefore, in our scenarios, your backup power system will need a battery capacity double your required Wh usage if you opt for lead-acid batteries — 750Wh and 1,350Wh.

For lithium-ion batteries, we assumed a DoD of 90%. This means the backup power solution would need at least 413Wh for two-and-a-half-hour bouts and 743Wh for four-and-a-half-hour sessions.

Affordable backup power solutions to power your TV, decoder, router, and a few lights through stage 4 and stage 6 load-shedding are listed below.

Suitable for stage 4: PowerUp Lithium-Ion Portable Power Station (518Wh) — R5,295 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 4: Gizzu 500W 518Wh Portable Power Station (518Wh) — R5,799 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 4: Chadha Pure Sine 850VA Inverter Trolley with 100Ah lead-acid battery (600Wh useable) — R6,295 (GeeWiz)

Suitable for stage 4: Lalela Home Office Inverter Trolley with 105Ah lead-acid battery (630Wh useable) — R6,499 (Incredible)

Suitable for stage 4: RCT Megapower 1kVA/1000W Inverter Trolley with 100Ah lead-acid battery (600Wh useable) — R7,901 (GeeWiz)

Suitable for stage 4: Lalela 1kVA Inverter Trolley with 50Ah lithium-ion battery (600Wh) — R7,999 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 4: Gizzu Hero Core 800W Portable power station (512Wh) — R8,499 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 4: Geewiz 2400VA Inverter Trolley with two 100Ah lead-acid batteries (1,200Wh useable) — R8,995 (GeeWiz)

Suitable for stage 6: Lalela 1kVA Lithium Inverter Trolley (1,075Wh) — R9,999 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 6: Navasolar 1kW Lithium Trolley Inverter (960Wh) — R10,999 (Takealot)

Suitable for stage 6: 3kVA Mecer Axpert Pure Sine Inverter trolley with two 100Ah lead-acid batteries (1,200Wh useable) — R13,895 (GeeWiz)

Suitable for stage 6: Mecer 1kVA Lithium Pure Sine Inverter Trolley (1,280Wh) — R14,746 (GeeWiz)

Suitable for stage 6: Axpert Type Pure Sine 1kVA Lithium Inverter Trolley (2,560Wh) — R17,495 (GeeWiz)

