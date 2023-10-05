Eskom increases load-shedding as four generation units break down

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding until further notice from 05:00 on Friday, 5 October.

The power utility said in a statement on Thursday the heightened levels of power cuts were needed after losing four generation units.

It also needs to replenish reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Eskom said.

Eskom did not disclose at which power stations the generating units had gone offline.

The increased load-shedding comes after Eskom confirmed a limited load-shedding timetable yesterday evening.

It had intended to load-shed between 16:00 in the afternoon and 05:00 the following day for the foreseeable future.

This was owing to improved breakdowns and lower peak demand.

However, following the announcement, Eskom’s evening peak statistics revealed it had relied extensively on its emergency diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs).

Eskom’s statistics for Wednesday’s evening peak, which occurred at 18:29, showed demand of 28,848MW and available generating capacity of 27,506MW.

It had shed 1,910MW from the grid at peak while generating power from 15 OCGT units.