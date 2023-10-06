Eskom announces weekend load-shedding timetable to pump up reserves

Eskom has announced that it will continue load-shedding over the weekend to further replenish its pumped storage scheme dams.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 05:00 on Saturday morning,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Thereafter, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 05:00 on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Eskom hopes to suspend rotational power cuts from 05:00 until 16:00.

It then plans to reinstitute stage 1 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday.

The announcement comes after Eskom informed the South African public on Thursday that it had lost four generation units, causing continuous stage 2 power cuts until further notice.

Eskom did not disclose at which power stations the generating units had gone offline.

The state-owned power utility’s evening peak demand statistics for the past few nights show heavy reliance on its emergency diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs).

During the evening peak on Thursday, which occurred at 18:39, total demand stood at 29,169MW, while the available capacity on the grid was 26,693 MW.

Eskom had shed 1,928 MW from the grid but had burned diesel at 18 OCGT units.

The table below summarises Eskom’s planned load-shedding schedule for the weekend.