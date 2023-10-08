Eskom plans whole day without load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Monday, 9 October 2023.

Thereafter, it will implement stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday, 10 October. The power utility attributed the extended suspension to improved generation capacity.

“Owing to improved generation performance, load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday. Load-shedding will then be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday.”

The power utility will implement the same load-shedding pattern daily until further notice. It said it would communicate as any significant changes occur.

This follows a mixture of stage 2, stage 1, and no load-shedding over the weekend.

On Friday, 6 October, Eskom announced that it would continue to implement load-shedding over the weekend owing to the need to replenish its emergency reserves.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday and stage 1 load-shedding until 05:00 on Sunday, after which it suspended load-shedding.

Eskom was forced to implement stage 2 load-shedding on Friday morning after four generation units broke down.

The power utility did not disclose at which power stations the generating units had gone offline.

The load-shedding timetable from Sunday, 8 October, until further notice is provided in the table below