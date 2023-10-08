Eskom plans whole day without load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Monday, 9 October 2023.
Thereafter, it will implement stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday, 10 October. The power utility attributed the extended suspension to improved generation capacity.
“Owing to improved generation performance, load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.
“Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday. Load-shedding will then be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday.”
The power utility will implement the same load-shedding pattern daily until further notice. It said it would communicate as any significant changes occur.
This follows a mixture of stage 2, stage 1, and no load-shedding over the weekend.
On Friday, 6 October, Eskom announced that it would continue to implement load-shedding over the weekend owing to the need to replenish its emergency reserves.
The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday and stage 1 load-shedding until 05:00 on Sunday, after which it suspended load-shedding.
Eskom was forced to implement stage 2 load-shedding on Friday morning after four generation units broke down.
The power utility did not disclose at which power stations the generating units had gone offline.
The load-shedding timetable from Sunday, 8 October, until further notice is provided in the table below
|Load-shedding for 6 to 9 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|8 October
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Suspended
|9 October
|Monday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|10 October
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|Until further notice
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.