Eskom chair resigns

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday evening that Eskom chair Mpho Makwana will resign at the annual general meeting scheduled for the end of October.

Mteto Nyati will replace him, and Makwana will use the rest of October to hand over to the new chairperson.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the Government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as chairperson of the board of directors of Eskom,” Makwana said.

“I wish Eskom and its people success and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility.”

Makwana said he and the minister concluded his tenure positively and amicably.

“We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Gordhan said.

“Our efforts to stabilize Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission, and distribution — remain on track,” the minister continued.

“As government we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans.”