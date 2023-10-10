Eskom spiralling out of control

Eskom is facing a leadership crisis at one of the worst possible times, and government “dabbling” in the utility’s appointment processes was making matters even worse.

That is according to Hohm Energy’s head of business intelligence, Matthew Cruise, in a recent interview with SABC News commenting on the unexpected resignation of Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana.

Makwana’s resignation followed reports of a growing rift between Eskom’s board and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the appointment of a new CEO at the utility.

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO since February 2023, following the early departure of André de Ruyter after he gave an explosive television interview in which he alleged the involvement of senior ANC politicians in Mpumalanga’s coal mafias.

Gordhan rejected the board’s proposal for a new CEO — on the grounds that it was allegedly supposed to provide the names of three candidates and not just one as part of the rules in Eskom’s memorandum of incorporation.

However, it seemingly took Gordhan four months to come to this conclusion, as the Eskom board reportedly sent him the name of its sole candidate in May 2023.

Cruise said the latest development has resulted in an Eskom “leadership vacuum” and likened the utility’s predicament to “rats leaving a sinking ship.”

Although he acknowledged that he was not a political analyst, he said it appeared that Gordhan was partially to blame for the current situation.

He said the fact that the minister had asked the board to consider candidates over the age of 60 was a sign that he had a specific person in mind for the job.

“It is not really Pravin Gordhan’s place to tell the board who to appoint as CEO,” Cruise said.

He added that the political wrangling resulted in too much “structure” being implemented on top of processes that Eskom had to follow.

Speaking on the challenges in finding a suitable CEO, Cruise said he had information that 23 black industrialists were approached by the board to potentially take up the role. They all rejected it because they knew it would ruin their reputations.

Another energy expert — EE Business Intelligence’s Chris Yelland — told SABC News the development would add to Eskom’s challenges and called it a sign of “internal turmoil” at the utility.

He also pointed out that the public enterprises department had confusingly initially said Mteto Nyati would be interim chairman, before revising its statement to indicate Nyati would be taking over the role permanently.

However, Yelland said Gordhan’s rejection of the board’s candidate was just a sign of the minister’s growing dissatisfaction.

According to Yelland’s sources, the minister’s disillusionment with Makwana started before the board’s recommendation.

Yelland said he had received complaints about Makwana’s performance — both from executives at the utility and politicians involved in the energy industry.

De Ruyter had also criticised Makwana’s board in his book Truth to Power.

The former CEO explained he had to start over in explaining his strategy and turnaround plan to the new board.

For some board members, he also had to spell out the basics of the business.

“This was an energy-sapping process, particularly when sniping comments were made by board members, or snap opinions based on an incomplete understanding of the issues,” De Ruyter wrote.

“It became clear that there was no reasonable prospect of working productively with the new board, and with political support evaporating.”

De Ruyter said that Makwana was inefficient, unlike his predecessor, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

“At one stage, eighteen documents were in limbo — not being signed and not being actioned,” De Ruyter wrote.

“He also didn’t wish to sign even self-explanatory letters and documents without these being syndicated by two or more board committees.”