Biggest portable power stations in South Africa — Price and power outputs

Portable power stations available in South Africa are getting bigger and more powerful, making them a viable alternative for those who want to keep the lights on without going for a full battery and inverter installation at home.

Not only are they cheaper and bypass the need for certifications and approvals, they also offer a simple “plug-and-play” functionality whenever needed.

Many power stations also offer the same UPS functionality as installed inverter systems, allowing for instant switchovers when load-shedding kicks in.

This is especially useful for power stations with outputs of around 3,000W capable of running demanding devices — including washing machines, tumble dryers, and cooking appliances.

It also enables them to run a large number of lower-power devices, such as TVs, Wi-Fi routers, and laptops, for long periods without interruption.

Biggest power stations you can buy

To see what is on offer in South Africa, we compiled a list of the biggest portable power stations available from various retailers.

Each of these power stations offers at least a 2,000W output, a battery capacity of over 2,000Wh, and wheels to make them portable around a house or office.

They are also equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, which offer longer lifespans, higher discharge rates, and better charging efficiency.

Gizzu Hero Ultra — R42,999

Output: 3,600W

Capacity: 3,840Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,500

Weight: 40.7kg

The Gizzu Hero Ultra delivers huge output and capacity, and can recharge from 0–100% in 2.2 hours – delivering a great balance between capacity and affordability.

It offers an extensive selection of ports, including 3× AC outlets, 2× 18W USB-A, 1× 100W USB-C, 3× 20W USB-C, 2× DC5521 ports, 1× 12V car socket, and an XT60 port.

The Gizzu Hero Ultra is available on Takealot.

UGreen PowerRoam — R29,999

Output: 2,200W

Capacity : 2,048Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,000

Weight: 25kg

The UGreen PowerRoam balances its lower-capacity and output with super-fast charging times — thanks to its PowerZip technology that allows it to charge from 0–80% in less than an hour.

Its selection of ports includes 4× AC outlets, 2× 22.5W USB-A, 1× 140W USB-C, 1× 100W USB-C, 2× 45W USB-C, 1× 12V car socket, 1×Anderson output, and 2× DC5521 ports.

The UGreen PowerRoam is available from Online Furniture Warehouse.

Oukitel P5000e — R61,999

Output: 2,200W

Capacity: 5,120Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,500

Weight: 52kg

The Oukitel P5000e offers a substantial output with a larger battery capacity than many other power stations, ensuring it lasts longer. However, it has a higher price tag as a result.

It boasts 5× AC outlets, 2× 12W USB-A, 2× 18W USB-A QC 3.0, 2× 100W USB-C, 3× 24V ports, and 1× 12V car socket.

The P5000e is available from Takealot.

BLUETTI EP500Pro — R69,849

Output: 3,000W

Capacity: 5,120Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,500

Weight: 76kg

The BLUETTI EP500Pro is the most expensive portable power station on the list, courtesy of its large battery and output. It also offers an advanced battery management system that connects to your Wi-Fi and downloads constant firmware updates.

The EP500Pro’s port options include 5× AC outlets, 2× 36W USB-A, 2× 100W USB-C, 2× DC5521, 1× RV (Aviation Port), 1× 12V car socket, and a wireless 15W charging pad.

The EP500Pro is available from Takealot.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro — R59,999

Output: 3,600W

Capacity: 3,600Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,500

Weight: 45kg

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro can charge from 0–100% in just under 2 hours thanks to its X-Stream technology. It also has significant expansion capacity. With additional EcoFlow units joined, its capacity can be increased up to an impressive 25,000Wh.

It has 4× AC outlets, 2× 12W USB-A, 2× 100W USB-C, 1× Anderson output, 1× 12V car socket, and 2× DC5521 ports.

The DELTA Pro is available from Takealot.

Magneto 3600W — R59,999

Output: 3,600W

Capacity: 3,840Wh

Battery type: LiFePO4

Number of cycles: 3,000

Weight: 45.7kg

Thanks to its fast-charging capabilities and seamless UPS functionality, the Magneto 3600W is a good choice for when the power goes out unexpectedly.

The Magneto 3600W has 4× AC outlets, 2× USB-A QC 3.0, 1× 100W USB-C, 3× 20W USB-C, 1× XT60 port, and 2× DC outlets.

The Magneto 3600W is available from Takealot.