How to build the best bang-for-buck solar system

South Africans who wish to escape load-shedding with a solar power installation must make sure they find a reputable installer, know what they should be paying for, and negotiate on pricing.

This is according to Karen Surridge, renewable energy project manager at the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi), who highlighted several pitfalls to avoid when installing a solar system.

“A PV and/or battery backup system can add tremendous quality to your life and up the resale value of your home,” said Surridge.

“It is therefore worth investing the time and effort to make sure you get the best value for your investment.”

Surridge broke down the considerations regarding solar power installations into three segments — finding the right installer, knowing what you should be paying for, and negotiating.

“The starting point is a reputable installer with a solid reputation and good references,” she said.

Surridge said that one of the best ways to do this is to find installers in your area who are registered with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia).

Installers registered with Sapvia are listed on the PV GreenCard website, and those that feature have had the proper safety and quality training and will issue you with a certificate of compliance for the installation for insurance, finance, and regulatory purposes.

“You can also Google your potential installers and ask friends or social-media community groups for references, word of mouth can be a powerful recommendation,” added Surridge.

She highlighted several things customers should look out for on installer quotes so they know what they’re paying for.

The quote should be itemised and include photovoltaic (PV) panels, an inverter, batteries, and the components that tie the system to your home’s electrical system.

Surridge advised that it is best not to cheap out on the inverter and opt for one with a built-in surge protector.

“While prices differ, a good 5 kVA inverter that is sufficient for an average four-person household should cost between R25,000 and R30,000,” she said.

Regarding PV panels, Surridge recommends opting for a well-known brand.

Solar installers recently told MyBroadband that the best solar panels available to South African customers come from brands like Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Trina, Longi, and Seraphim.

“Insist that the installer specifies the brand they intend to use so that you can do your own research,” said Surridge.

The wattage of solar panels will likely be between 545 and 555 Watts, and prices range from approximately R2,000 to R4,500 per panel.

“For an average household, with a family of about four, eight of these panels should be more than enough,” added Surridge.

Based on these specs, you can expect to pay between R16,000 and R36,000 for the PV panel component of your installation.

Surridge advises opting for lithium-ion batteries if your finances allow, as they are more energy-dense than their lead-acid and gel counterparts and last substantially longer.

“A lithium-ion battery can comfortably go down to [between] 20% [and] 5% power (discharging 80-95% into your household needs) before it needs to be recharged; while not negatively affecting the lifespan of the battery,” she said.

However, lithium-ion batteries are significantly more expensive than their alternatives at around R25,000 to R30,000 for a 4.8kWh unit.

Surridge recommended gel over lead-acid units for those whose budget won’t allow for lithium-ion batteries.

“In terms of cost vs DOD [depth of discharge] and cycles, the next best option is to consider gel batteries,” she said.

“One would expect to pay around R4,000–R7,000 for a 3.2kWh. These should only be run to 50% discharge, anything beyond this and you will risk negatively affecting their lifespan.”

It is also advised to select a reputable brand. In South Africa, prominent solar installers recommend batteries from Deye, Dyness, Freedom Won, PylonTech, Solaredge, SolarMD, Sunsynk, or Volta.

Lastly, Surridge said customers must negotiate pricing if they feel an installer’s quote is unreasonable.

“Just because you have a quote from a reputable installer doesn’t mean you have to accept it,” she said.

“Negotiate if you feel it is unreasonable, but without skimping on either quality or safety for the equipment, safety for your home electrical system and safety for you and your family.”