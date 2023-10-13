South African taxman and police raid coal mafia

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) and law enforcement agencies conducted a massive inter-governmental search and seizure operation of a coal smuggling syndicate operating across five provinces on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

The suspects targeted in the raid included former Eskom employees who facilitated procurement fraud and other individuals involved in the diversion of high-grade coal.

“The alleged coal smugglers and their related entities are active and have a presence in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo,” Sars said.

The tax collector said the sophisticated network of coal smugglers was suspected to consist of local and foreign nationals.

Sars explained they were suspected to be involved in diverting high-grade coals designated for power stations to coal yards where the payload is swapped out with a low-grade or sub-standard product.

“The high-grade coal is then exported or sold to willing buyers. The low-grade coal is often blended with scrap or other materials and then delivered to power stations,” Sars said.

Sars had led the operation because information became available regarding a host of tax crimes allegedly committed by members of the coal-smuggling syndicate.

The agency said these suspects and their related entities possibly defrauded it of more than R500 million through various gross tax contraventions, including:

Non-registration for Income Tax, VAT and/or PAYE

Failure to submit tax returns

Under-declaration of income

Claiming undue VAT refunds

Making false submissions (Fraud)

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswtter blamed the “naked greed” of the suspects for contributing to unprecedented load-shedding, which harmed business, undermined foreign direct investment and led to job losses – all of which negatively affected Sars’s revenue collection.

“All law enforcement agencies must continue their aggressive fight against criminality, each according to its mandate,” Kieswetter said.

“For its part, Sars will continue to pursue taxpayers involved in intentional and wilful non-compliance — without fear, favour or prejudice.”

