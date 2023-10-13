Eskom announces weekend load-shedding schedule

Eskom will continue to implement stage 2 load-shedding during the evenings and early mornings over the weekend of 14-15 October 2023.

As has been the case over the past week, it plans to suspend load-shedding for 11 hours during the day.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will continue to be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 and then suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 over the weekend,” Eskom said.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Should any significant changes occur, Eskom will communicate.”

The utility explained the continued 11-hour load-shedding breaks were due to the “stable” performance of its generation fleet.

At the time of its statement on Friday evening, breakdowns stood at 13,384MW while planned maintenance cut another 6,510MW of capacity.

The table below shows the planned load-shedding schedule for the coming weekend.

Load-shedding for 13 to 15 October 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 13 October Friday Suspended Suspended 14 October Saturday Suspended Stage 2 15 October Sunday Suspended Stage 2 Until further notice

Now read: South African taxman and police raid coal mafia