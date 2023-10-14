Eskom extends loading-shedding break — here is the new schedule

Eskom has extended a break in load-shedding for another 13 hours.
The utility had originally planned to resume stage 2 load-shedding at 16:00 on Saturday, 14 October 2023, until 05:00 on Sunday, 15 October 2023.
However, due to an improvement in generation capacity with breakdowns at 12,168MW and planned maintenance at 6,484 MW, load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.
The utility added that the schedule for the week that follows would be announced on Sunday.
“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said.
The load-shedding schedule for the rest of the weekend is summarised in the table below.
|Load-shedding for 14 to 15 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|14 October
|Saturday
|Suspended
|15 October
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
