Eskom extends loading-shedding break — here is the new schedule

Eskom has extended a break in load-shedding for another 13 hours.

The utility had originally planned to resume stage 2 load-shedding at 16:00 on Saturday, 14 October 2023, until 05:00 on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

However, due to an improvement in generation capacity with breakdowns at 12,168MW and planned maintenance at 6,484 MW, load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday.

“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.

The utility added that the schedule for the week that follows would be announced on Sunday.

“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said.

The load-shedding schedule for the rest of the weekend is summarised in the table below.

Load-shedding for 14 to 15 October 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 14 October Saturday Suspended 15 October Sunday Suspended Stage 2

