Uber Eats drivers can now deliver powerbanks in South Africa

South Africans looking for a way to charge their battery-powered accessories when in a tight spot can now rent a powerbank and have it delivered by an Uber Eats driver.

Adoozy Power has announced a partnership with the e-hailing and courier company to deliver powerbanks through Uber Direct, a last-mile white-label delivery product.

“The collaboration comes at a time when persistent load-shedding continues to interrupt citizens’ ability to stay connected and use their devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more,” said Adoozy Power.

“With the ‘Adoozy Collect’ in-app feature, any consumer in need of power to charge their smartphone, and even other devices like AirPods, can place an order through the app, and a power bank will be delivered by an Uber Direct driver within 30–40 minutes.”

“The user can then make a request for the return of the power bank within 24 hours, and a driver will collect.”

Adoozy Power has offered power banks for rental in South Africa since 2020.

These can be picked up and dropped off at boxes or “power stations” listed on its mobile app.

These facilities automatically top-up the powerbank, ensuring users get a fully charged device.

To start using the service, users must create an account on the Adoozy Power mobile app. Users must provide their contact details and load a bank card on the app.

Adoozy Power charges the following fees for powerbank rentals:

R49.99 for a once-off three-hour rental

R79.99 for a day’s rental of two powerbanks

R149.99 for 14 rentals over a week

R199.99 for up to 60 rentals over 30 days

For the delivery option, users must provide their location and notes for the driver. Adoozy Power said that standard Uber Direct delivery fees would apply.

The delivery service is being piloted in some urban regions of Johannesburg, with plans to expand nationally.

It is currently available in Sandton, Rosebank, Houghton, Randburg, Greenside, Melrose, and Bedfordview.

No detailed specifications available

An entry-level 6,000mAh powerbank on Takealot currently costs R199, the same as Adoozy’s monthly rental service.

This can provide the typical smartphone with around one and a half full charges from 0–100%.

On its website, Adoozy explains its powerbanks can charge a smartphone battery from empty to full in 60 minutes.

“With built-in cables, it is made to be used on various devices, including speakers, phones and earpods,” Adoozy Power said.

However, it does not provide details about the devices’ capacities or charging outputs.

To learn more about its products, Adoozy Power requires visitors to its website to enter their personal details, including contact information.

