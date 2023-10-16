Kusile power station coming back online after catastrophic collapse

Eskom has returned Kusile power station’s unit 1 to service, and it is on load, the utility announced on Monday.

“The unit is returned to service a month and a half ahead of the original schedule and brings an additional 800MW into the grid,” Eskom stated.

“This is after Kusile Unit 3 was returned to service on 30 September 2023 and consistently delivering 800MW.”

Eskom said the return of both units signifies that it is on the right path to reducing and ultimately ending load-shedding.

Kusile units 1, 2, and 3 were taken offline due to the collapse of a part of the flue duct in late October 2022.

Faulty emission control systems and human errors led to a cement-like deposit forming in the flue-gas duct of the Kusile power station, causing a part of the chimney-like structure to collapse on 23 October 2022.

Eskom publicly confirmed the failure at the power station near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on 2 November 2022 — 10 days after it occurred.

Photos of the wrecked chimney began circulating on social media, after which Eskom quickly issued a media statement.

It explained a section of the duct exiting the sulphur dioxide absorber failed on the horizontal rubber expansion joint and compensator.

“[The compensator] is a bend to direct flue gas up the [duct] and allow for thermal expansion of the chimney,” Eskom explained.

The failure occurred while Kusile Unit 1 was on forced shutdown for flue-gas desulphuration (FGD) recirculating pump repairs.

Unit 3 continued to operate for several days before being taken offline as a preventative measure.

Eskom applied for an exemption from emissions limitations to expedite the repair using a temporary stack while the FGD structure is repaired.

The FGD is designed to help lower harmful emissions from the burning of coal.

The National Air Quality Officer has granted Eskom a once-off postponement on the compliance timeframes for minimum emission standards for new plants.

This will allow Eskom to operate the units with the temporary stacks until 31 March 2025 at the latest.