Eskom contractor arrested over R6,000 bribe

An Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) sub-contractor was arrested for bribery at the Camden Power Station on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

The sub-contractor allegedly falsely claimed that a coal truck driver offloaded coal mixed with rocks on 26 September 2023.

Eskom explained the suspect entered the truck cab and produced three pieces of rocks, alleging it was part of the coal meant for delivery at the power station.

“He reportedly informed the driver that rocks were a problem and that he was grounding all the trucks. Three trucks were in the queue at the time,” Eskom said.

He then demanded the driver contact his employer.

The supervisor spoke to the suspect, who tried to solicit a bribe of R6,000 for the three trucks, after which he would allow the coal to be offloaded.

The supervisor refused the suspect’s demands, but the trucks were allowed to offload the coal anyway.

Eskom said the conversation between the driver, supervisor and suspect was captured through the truck’s fleet vehicle camera system.

Eskom investigated the matter internally and confirmed that the sub-contractor had solicited a bribe from the hauler and his supervisor.

It was also determined that the coal delivered was per Eskom’s specifications, contrary to the suspect’s allegations.

“The suspect had since confessed to soliciting a bribe and was arrested and detained at the Ermelo Police Station,” Eskom said.

“He was subsequently charged with bribery and appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on 12 October 2023.”

Eskom’s acting general manager for security, Botse Sikhwitshi, said the arrest was an encouraging step in Eskom’s persistent efforts to fight crime.

“We commend the driver and supervisor who refused to pay the bribe and reported the matter to Eskom,” Sikhwitshi said.

“It is through such cooperative efforts that the battle against crime and corruption will be won.”

Eskom also praised the South African Police Service for their swift action in arresting the suspect following Eskom’s investigation.

