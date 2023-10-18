Eskom reduces night-time load-shedding — here is the new timetable

Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 1 after the evening peak demand period on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.
The utility said the drop in one load-shedding stage was due to its emergency reserves being fully replenished.
As a result, Eskom will switch from stage 2 to stage 1 at 22:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday.
Load-shedding will then be suspended until 16:00 before stage 2 resumes at 05:00 on Friday.
Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 again, while stage 2 load-shedding will resume until 05:00 on Friday.
“This pattern of suspending load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.
“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”
The table below shows Eskom’s planned load-shedding schedule over the next few days.
|Load-shedding for 18 to 20 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|18 October
|Wednesday
|Suspended
|Stage 2 until 22:00
Stage 1 until 05:00
|19 October
|Thursday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|20 October
|Friday
|Suspended
|Stage 2
|Until further notice
