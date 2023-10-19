Good news for load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it plans to suspend load-shedding from 22:00 on Thursday until 16:00 on Monday.

“The suspension of load-shedding for more than three days is as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance and the expected lower weekend demand,” South Africa’s state-owned power utility said.

If Eskom manages to follow through, it will be the first time since September 2022 that South Africa has had three continuous days without power cuts.

According to The Outlier and EskomSePush, there have been only three days without any load-shedding in 2023 — on 21 March, 1 October, and 15 October.

Before that, Eskom had only been able to provide a Saturday and Sunday without power cuts in October last year.

“Breakdowns have reduced to 12,925MW, whilst planned maintenance is at 4,889MW of generation capacity,” Eskom stated.

“A further update will be provided on Sunday afternoon.”

In its most recently released evening peak statistics, Eskom revealed that it only had a 461MW shortfall on Wednesday evening.

Based on the published data, Eskom used no emergency reserves at peak, which occurred around 19:10, with 29,544MW available, while total demand sat at 29,083MW.

However, the System Operator still implemented stage 2 load-shedding, ordering that 1,992MW of load be removed from the grid.

Eskom’s suspension of rotational power cuts for the weekend comes after it returned a third generating unit at Kusile power station to the grid this week.

Kusile units 3 and 4 came online in September, and unit 1 was on load as of Monday, 16 October 2023.

Each unit can generate 800MW, Eskom said.

Kusile units 1, 2, and 3 were taken offline due to the collapse of a part of the flue duct in late October 2022.

Faulty emission control systems and human errors led to a cement-like deposit forming in the flue-gas duct of the Kusile power station, causing a part of the chimney-like structure to collapse on 23 October 2022.

Eskom said the return of units 1 and 3 signifies that it is on the right path to reducing and ultimately ending load-shedding.