New Eskom load-shedding schedule – no power cuts until Tuesday evening

22 October 2023

Eskom has published the new load-shedding schedule for the upcoming week – including no power cuts until Tuesday at 16:00.

Thereafter, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load-shedding every night from 16:00 until 05:00, and suspend load-shedding between 05:00 until 16:00.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Load-shedding from 22 October 2023
Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
22 October 2023 Sunday Suspended Suspended
23 October 2023 Monday Suspended Suspended
24 October 2023 Tuesday Suspended Stage 1
25 October 2023 Wednesday Suspended Stage 1
Until further notice.

Eskom said the reasons for these lower levels of load-shedding are “continued improved generation fleet performance” and the fact that emergency reserves have fully recovered.

Breakdowns currently amount to 13,559MW, with a further 4,765MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.

