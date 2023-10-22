New Eskom load-shedding schedule – no power cuts until Tuesday evening

Eskom has published the new load-shedding schedule for the upcoming week – including no power cuts until Tuesday at 16:00.
Thereafter, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load-shedding every night from 16:00 until 05:00, and suspend load-shedding between 05:00 until 16:00.
This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.
|Load-shedding from 22 October 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|22 October 2023
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Suspended
|23 October 2023
|Monday
|Suspended
|Suspended
|24 October 2023
|Tuesday
|Suspended
|Stage 1
|25 October 2023
|Wednesday
|Suspended
|Stage 1
|Until further notice.
Eskom said the reasons for these lower levels of load-shedding are “continued improved generation fleet performance” and the fact that emergency reserves have fully recovered.
Breakdowns currently amount to 13,559MW, with a further 4,765MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.
