Big plan for tax rebates on inverters and batteries

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wants to extend South Africa’s solar tax incentive to include inverters and batteries.

During a media briefing where he updated the public on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, Ramokgopa said his department is advocating for the rebates to include the components that “carry the heaviest capital cost”.

“I’m talking about batteries, and I’m talking about inverters,” he said.

“It shouldn’t just be restricted to PV, but it should also extend to batteries and inverters. We think that, once we do that, there’s going to be considerable uptake.”

The South African government introduced tax incentives for solar installations in March 2023, following an announcement during finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget Speech.

“Individuals who install rooftop solar panels from 1 March 2023 will be able to claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum [rebate] of R15,000,” said Godongwana.

To put this into perspective, a homeowner who buys ten PV panels for R40,000 can claim back R10,000 in tax.

Another homeowner who can buy 20 panels for R80,000 can claim the maximum of R15,000.

These incentives were implemented to reduce pressure on the grid, increase generation capacity, and help ease load-shedding.

However, they only apply to solar panels and exclude other components like inverters and batteries, which often contribute the most to the cost of a solar backup system.

In July 2023, Webber Wentzel partner Carryn Alexander and candidate attorney Sakiwe Canca highlighted the shortfalls of South Africa’s solar incentives.

They said Treasury’s implementation of the solar rebates might be short-sighted and failed to include all components of an efficient solar energy system.

“A fully functioning solar energy system does not only require the installation of rooftop solar panels — each component, which includes inverters and batteries, is crucial,” they said.

They explained that any rooftop solar system capable of feeding excess power to the grid requires an inverter to convert direct current electricity to alternating current.

Therefore, they described the failure to include inverters as “unintelligible” and contradictory to the goal of increasing generation capacity.

Other critics suggested that Treasury should entirely scrap VAT on solar installations rather than offer a rebate on solar PV panels.

According to financial planner Paul Roelofse, one of the major pitfalls is that homeowners must wait until the end of the tax year to get their money back.

“The end of the tax year is February 2024, and then filing season opens up in June or July,” said Roelofse.

“Who is getting the benefit? I’m putting down my money now to help [relieve] Eskom’s pressure points. It suggests that someone is getting a soft loan out of this.”

He criticised the fact that the rebates only apply to the purchasing cost of solar panels.

“You don’t get a deduction against total installation. You only get a deduction against the solar panels. That leaves a lot of other costs behind,” said Roelofse.

He also said most South Africans don’t earn enough to pay income tax, meaning they can’t benefit from the rebates.

“There are many pensioners who earn under R11,000 per month,” said Roelofse.” They can’t get any incentive whatsoever from installing any form of solar.”

“There is a whole spectrum of people that are left out of this equation. It’s just really targeting certain people that have got capital right now.”

He said he believes scrapping VAT on entire solar installations provides a better incentive than the current scheme.

